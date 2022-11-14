Asian Airgun Championship: Golden day for Indian shooters

PTI

New Delhi, November 13

India’s shooters continued their gold rush in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, sweeping all the four team event gold medals on offer today. They have so far won 10 gold medals at the competition.

The day began with the trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav and Rudrankksh Patil beating Kazakhstan 17-11 in the men’s 10m air rifle team final.

The women emulated their male counterparts when Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar overcame hosts South Korea 16-10 in the title decider.

The junior men’s team was not to be left behind as Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain got the better of South Korea with a 16-10 margin.

The junior women’s air rifle team comprising Nancy, Ramita and Tilottama Sen then added the icing on the cake when it crushed yet another South Korean team, winning 16-2 in the final.

On Saturday, Sheersh Kashyap, Parth Mane and Abhinav Shaw had claimed the men's 10m air rifle team youth title with a 16-8 victory over the hosts. The women's youth team of Gautami Bhanot, Hazel and Yukthi Rajendra had also beaten a South Korean team 16-6 to win the gold medal.

Panwar, Ghosh and Sen have so far won two gold medals each.