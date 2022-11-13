Asian Airgun Championship: Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen keep golden show running

PTI

New Delhi, November 12

Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen picked two gold medals for India in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, today.

Ghosh won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event, beating South Korean Cho Eunyoung 16-12. Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan bagged bronze. It was a one-two finish for India in the corresponding junior event, with Sen and Nancy winning gold and silver, respectively. Sen defeated Nancy 17-12 in the final, while Japan’s Nobata Misaki won bronze.

In the junior men’s 10m air rifle event, the trio of Abhinav Shaw, Parth Mane and Sheersh Aditya Kashyap made it four gold medals for India when they beat South Korea in the final.