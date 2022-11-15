Asian Airgun Championship: Shooters in 1-2 finishes

New Delhi, November 14
India’s air rifle shooters continued their dominance at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, registering 1-2 finishes in both the junior and senior mixed team events in Daegu, South Korea, today.
Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta won the gold medal match 16-10 against compatriots Kiran Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan, while Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita emerged 17-11 winners over Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy in the junior event.
India also won a bronze medal when Kanishka Dagar shot 239.6 to finish third in the women’s youth pistol event. India has now picked up 12 gold medals.
