 Asian Athletics C’ships: India finish 3rd with 27 medals : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Athletics C’ships: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics C’ships: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics C’ships: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Parul Chaudhary clinched silver medal on the final day.



PTI

Bangkok, July 16

Unheralded Abha Khatua equalled the women’s shot put national record on her way to finishing second, while Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary clinched their second medals — both silver — as India ended its campaign at the Asian Athletics Championships with 27 medals and a third-place finish.

Jyothi Yarraji clinched silver medal on the final day.

India won 13 medals on the final day for a total of 27 — six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze. It equalled the country’s best medal haul in the event, achieved in the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar. But India had won nine gold in 2017 to top the table.

The 28-year-old Khatua made an improvement of 93cm from her personal best of 17.13m as she recorded a distance of 18.06m with her fourth throw. She finished second behind Song Jiayuan (18.88m) of China. Veteran Manpreet Kaur, whose national record Khatua equalled, won bronze with a first-round throw of 17m.

Abha Khatua clinched silver medal on the final day.

“This year, I changed my technique from gliding to rotation,” Khatua said. “Initially, there was problem in picking up the rotation technique properly. As I began to pick speed, my performance improved, that is the reason,” she added.

Yarraji, who had become the first Indian to win a 100m hurdles gold in the Asian Championships on Thursday, added a 200m silver to her kitty. The 23-year-old clocked a personal best of 23.13 seconds to finish second behind Veronica Shanti Pereira (22.70) of Singapore.

Parul Chaudhary, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes, 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the women’s 5000m final. The 28-year-old holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35. Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event. — PTI

Sable qualifies for Paris Games

Silesia (Poland): Avinash Sable today qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event in the Silesia Diamond League meet here. The 28-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes, 11:63 seconds, which was just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, to breach the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin. Sable joins four 20km race walkers — Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in the men’s event and Priyanka Goswami in the women’s event — and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

2
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

3
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

5
Himachal

Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 22,300 cusec of water from Pong Dam

6
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

7
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

8
Entertainment

R Madhavan at dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in PM Modi's honour, 'I was in complete awe'

9
Punjab

Overnight rain inundates several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

10
World

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...


Cities

View All

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

Defunct traffic lights force commuters to take detour at Putligarh Chowk

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

10 stuck in elevator rescued in Delhi

Delhi Police upload 'antique' FIRs on website, evoke nostalgia

Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

16 Sultanpur Lodhi schools to remain closed till July 22

Open House: What measures should be taken to keep a check on mobile phone use by jail inmates?

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents