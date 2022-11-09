Asian Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa to lead India’s gold charge

New Delhi, November 8
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa will spearhead the Indian challenge as 12 pugilists from the country aim to make the Asian Boxing Championships finals in Amman, Jordan.
The semifinals for the women’s category will begin tomorrow, while the men’s contests start on Thursday.
Borgohain, who is contesting in the 75kg category at an international tournament for the first time, will take on Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her semifinal. In the men’s 63.5kg category, Thapa will face two-time Asian Championships medallist Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan.
