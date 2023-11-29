Asian champions India seek world glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Having made history by winning its first Asia Cup title earlier this year, the Indian women’s junior hockey team has set its sights on conquering the world.

India became the Asian champions after beating four-time title winners South Korea 2-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, in June. India stayed unbeaten in the tournament, with only one draw in the pool stage, as they bettered their only silver-medal finish in 2012.

Junior World Cup India’s pool games vs Canada, November 29

vs Germany, November 30

vs Belgium, December 2 We are entering the tournament with determination and focus. Our team’s preparation has been intense. Playing against Canada in the opener is a chance for us to set the momentum for our campaign. Preeti, India captain

The team has now shifted its focus to Santiago, Chile, where the Junior World Cup kicks off tomorrow. The latest triumph along with their brilliant run at last year’s delayed World Cup will give India the belief to go for their first world title.

After topping their pool with an all-win record, India hammered South Korea in the quarterfinals in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April last year. They, however, fell at the next stage to the ever dominant Netherlands. In the bronze medal playoff against a largely inexperienced England team, India let slip their 2-1 advantage in the 58th minute before losing in the shootout.

Though they fell agonisingly close to securing only their second World Cup medal, to go with the bronze in 2013, India’s consistency in recent years makes them one of the medal contenders.

India scored 40 goals in the Asia Cup, while conceding just four. Their defence is led by captain Preeti, while Annu, Deepika and Mumtaz Khan have been wreaking havoc up-front. The three finished among the top-scorers at the Asia Cup.

India, though, will first have to advance from a tricky Pool C, which includes Germany, Belgium and Canada. Former world champions Germany beat the fast-rising Belgium in the final to win their ninth European title last year. India beat Germany in the pool stage at the previous World Cup but the European team went on to reach the final before losing to Netherlands.

Only the top two teams from the pool will qualify for the quarterfinals, and India need to start their campaign with a victory against Canada tomorrow. India, coached by former India player Tushar Khandker, enjoy an all-win record against Canada.

“We are entering the tournament with determination and focus. Our team’s preparation has been intense, and we’re keen to translate that into our performance on the field,” Preeti said. “Playing against Canada in the opener is a chance for us to set the momentum for our campaign.”

