 Asian Champions Trophy: Sparks set to fly again : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Champions Trophy: Sparks set to fly again

Asian Champions Trophy: Sparks set to fly again

India aim to avoid complacency in high-octane Pakistan clash

Asian Champions Trophy: Sparks set to fly again

India’s head-to-head record against Pakistan in the tournament is seven wins, two losses and one draw, while one game was washed out. PTI



PTI

Chennai, August 8

Their semifinal berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy here today.

While the hosts are unbeaten, Pakistan have managed only one win along with a couple of draws and a loss and their semifinal hopes depend on the result of this vital clash.

A win or a draw will guarantee Pakistan a spot in the last-four stage, but a defeat would leave their fate hanging on the other results.

Even though both India and Pakistan have won the title three times each, going by current ranking and world stature, India will definitely start as favourites tomorrow. While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.

But ranking hardly matters when it comes to a India-Pakistan contest and the result could eventually be decided on which team handles pressure the best.

While India have improved their conversion rate, they must strengthen their defence going into the knockouts. “It would definitely be a high-intensity tie. We need to be smart and focus on our game plan and our responsibilities,” captain Harmanpreet said.

“We have been scoring goals. Also, our ball possession was quite good, especially during the closing stages of the game. We still need to work defensively and not give away silly penalty corner. We need to tackle better inside the D,” he added.

Head coach Craig Fulton said that his side will be ready for the Pakistan challenge. On Monday, after the Pakistan beat China 2-1, head coach Muhammad Saqlain had warned that they were aware of India’s weaknesses. In response, Fulton came up with a bold reply, “We’ll see on Wednesday night.” — PTI

Harmanpreet & Co wary of desperate Pak

Chennai: India head coach Craig Fulton said that Pakistan will be a tough opposition as they are desperate to qualify for the semifinals. “They are in a very strong fighting position because they need to get a result, and they need goals as well. So, we have to match that,” he said. Fulton is looking forward to an improved show from the 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday. “An improved performance will be the priority. We are fully focused on the preparation that we need to do to play Pakistan. Obviously, everything to do with the history of the match that makes it enjoyable and exciting for the crowd and the players.” More matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will only benefit both sides as well as continent’s hockey, home team captain Harmanpreet Singh said. pti

Kruis is junior teams’ coach

New Delhi: With the men’s and women’s junior World Cups scheduled later this year, Hockey India today appointed Herman Kruis of the Netherlands as the coach of both the teams. Kruis coached the Netherlands women’s team to silver at the 2010 World Cup. He has also coached Dutch club Den Bosch’s women’s team. His last coaching stint was with the Belarus team. Kruis is a certified FIH coach-educator. “I believe his experience will further boost our prospects at the junior World Cups. He will be working closely with women’s coach Tushar Khandker and men’s coach CR Kumar,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said. pti

India, Pak pitted against each other in Asian Games

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team has been clubbed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and will play the big-ticket match on September 30 in the Asian Games, while the women’s side has South Korea and Malaysia among others in its pool. Placed in Pool A, the men have defending champions Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan. They will begin their campaign on September 24 against the Uzbeks. The women have also been clubbed in Pool A and will be up against Hong Kong and Singapore besides South Korea and Malaysia. They will start their campaign against Singapore on September 27.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

8
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill