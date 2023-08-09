Asian Champions Trophy: Sparks set to fly again

PTI

Chennai, August 8

Their semifinal berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy here today.

While the hosts are unbeaten, Pakistan have managed only one win along with a couple of draws and a loss and their semifinal hopes depend on the result of this vital clash.

A win or a draw will guarantee Pakistan a spot in the last-four stage, but a defeat would leave their fate hanging on the other results.

Even though both India and Pakistan have won the title three times each, going by current ranking and world stature, India will definitely start as favourites tomorrow. While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.

But ranking hardly matters when it comes to a India-Pakistan contest and the result could eventually be decided on which team handles pressure the best.

While India have improved their conversion rate, they must strengthen their defence going into the knockouts. “It would definitely be a high-intensity tie. We need to be smart and focus on our game plan and our responsibilities,” captain Harmanpreet said.

“We have been scoring goals. Also, our ball possession was quite good, especially during the closing stages of the game. We still need to work defensively and not give away silly penalty corner. We need to tackle better inside the D,” he added.

Head coach Craig Fulton said that his side will be ready for the Pakistan challenge. On Monday, after the Pakistan beat China 2-1, head coach Muhammad Saqlain had warned that they were aware of India’s weaknesses. In response, Fulton came up with a bold reply, “We’ll see on Wednesday night.” — PTI

Chennai: India head coach Craig Fulton said that Pakistan will be a tough opposition as they are desperate to qualify for the semifinals. “They are in a very strong fighting position because they need to get a result, and they need goals as well. So, we have to match that,” he said. Fulton is looking forward to an improved show from the 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday. “An improved performance will be the priority. We are fully focused on the preparation that we need to do to play Pakistan. Obviously, everything to do with the history of the match that makes it enjoyable and exciting for the crowd and the players.” More matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will only benefit both sides as well as continent’s hockey, home team captain Harmanpreet Singh said. pti

Kruis is junior teams’ coach

New Delhi: With the men’s and women’s junior World Cups scheduled later this year, Hockey India today appointed Herman Kruis of the Netherlands as the coach of both the teams. Kruis coached the Netherlands women’s team to silver at the 2010 World Cup. He has also coached Dutch club Den Bosch’s women’s team. His last coaching stint was with the Belarus team. Kruis is a certified FIH coach-educator. “I believe his experience will further boost our prospects at the junior World Cups. He will be working closely with women’s coach Tushar Khandker and men’s coach CR Kumar,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said. pti

India, Pak pitted against each other in Asian Games

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team has been clubbed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and will play the big-ticket match on September 30 in the Asian Games, while the women’s side has South Korea and Malaysia among others in its pool. Placed in Pool A, the men have defending champions Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan. They will begin their campaign on September 24 against the Uzbeks. The women have also been clubbed in Pool A and will be up against Hong Kong and Singapore besides South Korea and Malaysia. They will start their campaign against Singapore on September 27.

