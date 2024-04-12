Asian championship: Silver lining for grappler Udit

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), April 11
Rising Indian wrestler Udit settled for the silver medal after a 4-5 loss to Kento Yumiya of Japan in the men’s freestyle 57kg final at the senior Asian Championship here today.
India also won two bronze medals through Abhimanyou and Vicky. Abhimanyou defeated Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the 70kg category, while Vicky pinned down home favourite Andrey Aronov 10-1 in the 97kg class.
However, Rohit Kumar (65kg), who had defeated Bajrang Punia in the trials, lost to Masanosuke Ono of Japan 3-5 in his bronze medal match. — PTI
End of road for Sindhu, Prannoy
Ningbo (China): India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships ended after double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.
Sindhu fought valiantly for an hour and nine minutes but lost 18-21 21-13 17-21 to sixth seed Han Yue of China. Sindhu had a flawless 5-0 record against Yue before today’s contest.
Seventh seed Prannoy went down meekly to unseeded Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei, losing 18-21 11-21 in just 43 minutes.
In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 17-21 12-21 to Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.
