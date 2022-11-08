Asian Championships: Sumit punches semis ticket

New Delhi, November 7
Indian boxer Sumit eked out a 3-2 win over Thailand's Borworn Kadamduan to advance to the semifinals and assure the country of another medal at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.
Sumit, the reigning Thailand Open champion, won by a spilt decision in the 75kg category in the last-eight round. He got off to the best possible start, courtesy his agility while dodging Kadamduan’s punches and a powerful attacking technique that gave him the upper hand in the first two rounds.
Kadamduan, however, staged a late comeback in the final round but it wasn't enough as the Indian clinched the thrilling bout 3-2. He will be up against defending champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan in the semifinals.
India's guaranteed medal tally now stands at 11 following Sumit's triumph.
Meanwhile, the other two Indians in action — Sachin (71kg) and Lakshya Chahar (80kg) — exited after defeats in their respective quarterfinals bouts.
