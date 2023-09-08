Asian championships: Sutirtha slays Chen to enter Round of 32

Pyeongchang (S Korea), Sep 7
India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee beat higher-ranked Szu-Yu Chen to enter the women’s singles Round of 32 at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here today.
The world No. 104 bounced back after losing the opening game against 40th-ranked Chen from Chinese Taipei to win 10-12 11-8 11-7 11-7.
However, India’s top-ranked player Manika Batra gave a walkover to Thailand’s Jinnipa Sawettabut.
Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Nepal’s Suwal Sikka 11-2 11-0 11-1 to advance. Sreeja Akula lost 5-11 6-11 9-11 to world No. 8 Mima Ito of Japan. China’s world No. 2 Chen Meng won 11-3 11-6 11-8 over Diya Chitale.
Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah blanked the Abdulaziz Anorboev and Kutbidillo Teshaboev to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals. In the women’s doubles, Ayhika and Sutirtha beat Angelina Romanovskaya and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 11-1 13-11 10-12 11-7 to make the quarters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...