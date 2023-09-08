Asian championships: Sutirtha slays Chen to enter Round of 32

PTI

Pyeongchang (S Korea), Sep 7

India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee beat higher-ranked Szu-Yu Chen to enter the women’s singles Round of 32 at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here today.

The world No. 104 bounced back after losing the opening game against 40th-ranked Chen from Chinese Taipei to win 10-12 11-8 11-7 11-7.

However, India’s top-ranked player Manika Batra gave a walkover to Thailand’s Jinnipa Sawettabut.

Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Nepal’s Suwal Sikka 11-2 11-0 11-1 to advance. Sreeja Akula lost 5-11 6-11 9-11 to world No. 8 Mima Ito of Japan. China’s world No. 2 Chen Meng won 11-3 11-6 11-8 over Diya Chitale.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah blanked the Abdulaziz Anorboev and Kutbidillo Teshaboev to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals. In the women’s doubles, Ayhika and Sutirtha beat Angelina Romanovskaya and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 11-1 13-11 10-12 11-7 to make the quarters.

