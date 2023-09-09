Asian championships: Thakkar falls short vs Long

Pyeongchang (S Korea), Sep 8
India’s Manav Thakkar had his moments against Chinese legend Ma Long before going down fighting in a Round-of-16 men’s singles contest at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here today.
The 23-year-old, who suffered a 0-3 defeat, was expectedly nervous going into the match against arguably the greatest paddler of all time but ended up giving a good account of himself as Long won 11-9 12-10 11-5.
On a day when the seasoned G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal lost their Round-of-32 matches, another heartening performance came from the 170th-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee, who stretched Chen Xingtong of China to five games, but the Chinese won 2-11 6-11 11-8 11-9 11-3 in the women’s singles Round of 32. In the men’s doubles last-8, Thakkar and Manush Shah lost to Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan 5-11 3-11 5-11. The women’s doubles duo of Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee also suffered a 5-11 11-13 10-12 loss to Wang Manyu and Chen Meng.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days