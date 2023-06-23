Asian championships: Toor, Sreeshankar to headline Indian team

New Delhi, June 22
India today named a 54-member team headlined by star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and new decathlon champion Tejaswin Shankar for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16.
The team was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) — which had set qualifying marks for the Asian Championships — after taking into account the performance of the athletes in various competitions this season.
A preliminary team for the continental meet was already picked after the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May.
