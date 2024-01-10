Asian cup: Australia, Uzbekistan a test of character for Blue Tigers

PTI

Doha, January 9

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri has no qualms in admitting that India’s group opponents Australia and Uzbekistan are notches above his side in quality but playing against them in the upcoming Asian Cup will be a marker to test the country’s level.

Drawn in Group B in the continental showpiece, India face Australia on January 13, before taking on Uzbekistan (January 18) and Syria (January 23). The top two teams from each group along with four best third-placed sides from across six groups progress to the knockout stage.

“It’s a massive tournament for us, purely because we get to rub shoulders with the best in Asia. Teams like Australia and Uzbekistan are probably of the World Cup level, so you can test yourself against them,” Chhetri said. “What is sure is that we have improved in the last seven-eight years. But then you play them and you see how far you are, and how the tempo of the game is. It’s important to play your best, and generally it’s a good marker to test where we are.”

The 39-year-old Chhetri, who is playing in his third Asian Cup, was a part of the team that lost 0-4 to Australia in the group stage of the 2011 edition which was also played here.

