Asian Fencing Championships: CA Bhavani Devi’s bronze puts India on fencing map

New Delhi, June 19
Olympian CA Bhavani Devi today created history by securing India’s first-ever medal at the Asian Fencing Championships after losing in the women’s sabre semifinals at the continental event in Wuxi, China.
Bhavani lost 14-15 to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinal, but ensured India of a bronze in the prestigious event.
Bhavani had earlier stunned reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history.
Misaki had won the women’s sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo. It was Bhavani’s first win over Misaki as she had lost all their matches in the past.
The 29-year-old Bhavani had received a bye in the Round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round. Bhavani then upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.
“It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her,” Mehta said. “Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it’s a big improvement.”
