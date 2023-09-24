 Asian Games: Arjun-Arvind rowing pair wins silver; coxed-eight team too comes in 2nd : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Games: Arjun-Arvind rowing pair wins silver; coxed-eight team too comes in 2nd

Asian Games: Arjun-Arvind rowing pair wins silver; coxed-eight team too comes in 2nd

India has sent a huge contingent of 33 rowers at the continental Games

Asian Games: Arjun-Arvind rowing pair wins silver; coxed-eight team too comes in 2nd

India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh after winning the silver medal in Men’s Light-weight Double Sculls at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hangzhou, September 24

Indian rowers powered their way to two silver and a bronze medal, launching their campaign in the Asian Games on a rollicking note here on Sunday.

On a pleasant morning with the conditions just perfect for rowing at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened the country’s account with a silver medal in the men’s lightweight doubles sculls event.

The Indian duo clocked 6:28.18s to finish behind China’s Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s.

The Uzbekistan pair of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze clocking 6:33.42s.

The silver was just the preview of the things to come as the gruelling men’s coxed eight event saw a keen tussle between China and India before the latter finished second with a time of 5:43.01s, which was 2.84s behind the host team, which clocked 5:40.17.

The Indian men’s coxed-eight team comprised Neeraj, Nareskh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Puneet Kumar and Ashish.

Indonesia, who clocked a time of 5:45.51s were third.

The achievement is all the more creditable given that rowers from powerhouse Uzbekistan and Japan finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the coxless pair event, India Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram had to settle for bronze with a time of 6:50.41 sec, behind gold medallists Hong Kong, China (6:44.20 sec) and Uzbekistan 6:48.11.

India has sent a huge contingent of 33 rowers at the continental games.

Arvind, following his exploits in lightweight doubles sculls, said the pair was aiming for gold but an injury setback two months back had hampered training.

“We missed training for 20 to 25 days as I was having lower-back pain two months back. Otherwise, we would have won the gold medal,” said Arvind.

He added that their next target will be to aim for glory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We will now work for the Paris Olympics and then try to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games.” Arvind credited his quick recovery to his physiotherapist.

“I did recovery-related exercises and our physiotherapist prepared me very well to regain strength. He helped me recover in one month,” added Arvind.

His team-mate Arjun too said that they had the gold medal on their mind when they started the race.

“Gold was the target but we did our best. Our coach told us to just do our best. We could not do our (personal) best of 6:19, which we did at our Army nodal centre in Pune,” said Arjun.

On the reason they fell back after taking a sizeable lead around the 500m mark, Arjun said, “We pushed hard and did our best today.”

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

3
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

6
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

7
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

8
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

9
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

10
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Serious matter, cooperation must: Canadian PM

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

Recalls ‘Silk route’, an ancient trade corridor used by Indi...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol