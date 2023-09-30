 Asian Games: Fearless Preeti Pawar wins Olympic quota, assures India of medal; Lovlina Borgohain in semis : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Games: Fearless Preeti Pawar wins Olympic quota, assures India of medal; Lovlina Borgohain in semis

Asian Games: Fearless Preeti Pawar wins Olympic quota, assures India of medal; Lovlina Borgohain in semis

19-year-old Preeti outplays Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova, a three-time World Championship medallist and reigning Asian champion, to eke out a 4-1 win in a fiercely fought quarterfinal bout

Asian Games: Fearless Preeti Pawar wins Olympic quota, assures India of medal; Lovlina Borgohain in semis

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina is now a win away from earning an Olympic quota. Reuters file



PTI

Hangzhou, September 30

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar secured a quota for the Paris Olympics and also assured herself of a medal along with Lovlina Borgohain as they moved into the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Preeti put up a fearless display against Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova, a three-time World Championship medallist and reigning Asian champion, to eke out a 4-1 win in a fiercely fought 54kg quarterfinal bout.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina, who received a first round bye, used her long reach to expectedly defeat South Korea’s Seong Suyeon by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the women’s 75 kg category.

Lovlina is now a win away from earning an Olympic quota.

Preeti started the bout on the offensive but her defence was broken several times by the more experienced rival. Unperturbed, the Indian teenager continued to pummel Shekerbekova to take a slender 3-2 lead in the first round.

But Preeti fought a strategic bout as she moved off the center of the ring in the beginning of the second round with a long range jab.

In the last three minutes, the two boxers showered a lot of punches at each other but both were inaccurate. As the clock ticked, the fatigue kicked in for Shekerbekova, while Preeti continued to pepper her opponent with shots to take the win.

On Friday, Nikhat Zareen became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic quota.

In the women’s events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions in the men’s event will receive Olympic quotas.

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

4
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

5
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

6
Delhi

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

8
Punjab

Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest condemnable, it won’t affect INDIA bloc: Congress

9
Punjab

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

10
Punjab

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India’s envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal

India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal

Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

The deceased had multiple injuries of a sharp-edged weapon o...


Cities

View All

Farmers in Amritsar continue 'Rail Roko Andolan' over MSP demands

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net