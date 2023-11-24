Asian Games hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test

New Delhi, November 24
India’s Hangzhou Asian Games participant hammer thrower Rachna Kumari has returned positive in a dope test conducted by international federation’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) just before the continental showpiece and has been handed provisional suspension.
The 30-year-old Kumari’s dope sample, taken out of competition, was found to contain steroids Stanozolol, Metandienone and Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT).
A notice of allegation has been issued to her, the AIU said on its website, without giving further details.
When contacted, Kumari said she had given urine samples to officials working for a foreign dope testing agency in Patiala on September 24.
“I have not got any information that I have failed dope test, though I had given my urine sample on September 24 in Patiala,” she told PTI from her home in Uttar Pradesh.
An official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also confirmed that Kumari has failed a dope test but refused to give details as it relates to the AIU.
“It is not a NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) case but of AIU, so I don’t know the details,” the official said.
If she is found guilty, Kumari can face ban of a maximum period of four years.
Kumari was part of the 68-member Indian athletics team that competed at the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 23 to October 8). She had finished ninth in the women’s hammer throw event with an effort of 58.13m on September 29.
She had won gold in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June with a throw of 65.03m. She has not won any international medal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13
Rescue workers say drill bit has been pulled out through the...
Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes
Current IT rule mandates the removal of 12 types of content ...
Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas
50 captives are set to be freed during a four-day truce in r...
Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence
An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...