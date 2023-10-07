Asian Games: Indian men and women’s chess teams clinch silver medals

Hangzhou, October 7
The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams won silver medals at the Asian Games here on Saturday.
GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points.
The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points.
The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.
Top seeds Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala all won their matches against their Filipino counterparts while R Praggnanandhaa drew his game to finish second behind gold winners Iran.
