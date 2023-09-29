 Asian Games: Manika Batra progresses to quarterfinals; Sharath, Sathiyan crash out : The Tribune India

  Asian Games: Manika Batra progresses to quarterfinals; Sharath, Sathiyan crash out

Asian Games: Manika Batra progresses to quarterfinals; Sharath, Sathiyan crash out

In a close contest, Manika defeats Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6)

Asian Games: Manika Batra progresses to quarterfinals; Sharath, Sathiyan crash out

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra in action. PTI file



PTI

Hangzhou, September 29

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra progressed to the women’s singles quarterfinals but veterans A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the table tennis competition in the Asian Games here on Friday.

In the men’s singles, Sharath fought bravely against Chinese Taipei’s Chih-Yuan Chuang but eventually the latter prevailed 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 6-11, 11-8.

Sharath had fought back from a two-game disadvantage to make it 3-3, but he could not hold his composure in the final game.

Earlier, G Sathiyan lost to China’s Chiquin Wang 3-11, 3-11, 6-11, 3-11.

India endured a mixed day in the women’s doubles event as well.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee reached the quarterfinals with a 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 victory over Thailand’s Jinnipa and Wanwisa.

But Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale were ousted by fifth seeded Japanese Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara 11-3, 11-5, 11-8.

However, Manika gave something to cheer for India in the morning session with a valiant win.

In a close contest, Manika defeated Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6) and confirmed her place in the quarterfinals.

Manika, a bronze winner in mixed doubles at the Jakarta Asian Games, will face world No. 3 Yidi Wang of China on Saturday.

It is her last chance to win a medal at this Games, as she has already lost in the mixed and women’s team events.

In the men’s round of 16, the Indian duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah beat Izaac Quek Yong and Yew En Koen Pang 3-2 (3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 5-11).

Manav and Manush will take on Korea’s Woojin Jang and Lim Jong-hoon next.

However, the other Indian pair of Sharath and Sathiyan lost 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 7-11) against the Chinese pair of Chuqin Wang and Fan Zhendong.

