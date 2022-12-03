Asian Games medalist Dutee Chand posts picture with her girlfriend, sparks wedding rumours

ANI
New Delhi, December 3
Dutee Chand, India's first openly gay sprinter, sparked wedding rumours on Friday, after posting an image with her girlfriend Monalisa.
The sprinter took to Twitter to share the picture.
“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” pic.twitter.com/1q3HRlEAmG— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) December 2, 2022
"Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will," tweeted Chand while posting a picture with her partner.
However, her manager dismissed any rumours of her marriage, saying that they both had gone together to attend a private function in Dutee's family.
"No (on rumours of her marriage). They both attended Dutee's sister's wedding," the manager told ANI.
Chand came out as gay in 2019. She was recently seen raising awareness and support for the LGBTQ community by running with an LGBTQ flag in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Dutee Chand had recently participated in the National Games held in Gujarat from September to October this year.
She participated in the 200 mtrs event, but failed to qualify for the final. In the 100 mtrs event, she finished sixth in the final.
She is an Asian Games medalist, having notched silver in 100 mtrs and 200 mtrs women's competitions in the 2018 edition of the event.
Dutee also won Bronze in 2013, 2017 and 2019 in the Asian Championships.
Back in 2019, she became the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at a Universiade, winning it in 100 m event in 2019.
