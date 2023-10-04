 Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders : The Tribune India

Indian javelin star threw 88.88m, a season’s best, to clinch top spot

India's Neeraj Chopra (R) and Kishore Kumar Jena wave the national flag after securing gold and silver medal, respectively, in the Men's Javelin Throw Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. PTI



IANS

Hangzhou, October 4

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games Gold while Kishore Jena ended with silver, at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

It was Neeraj’s fourth throw of 88.88m, a season’s best, that was good enough to hold him seal gold. His compatriot Kishore claimed a silver medal with a personal best attempt of 87.54m.

However, a huge controversy erupted after Neeraj’s first throw which looked above the 85m mark and, was not counted, but after a long discussion between the officials and Neeraj, they decided that the Indian should re-throw his first attempt due to the technical glitch on their part.

The glitch happened yet again, and this time it was Kishore Jena who was shown a red flag in his second throw for crossing the throwing line, although he didn’t cross the line.

After a discussion with the officials, he was shown the white flag.

It is believed that there were such incidents in other disciplines too, and India may lodge a protest against the referees.

