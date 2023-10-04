Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Hangzhou, October 4
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games Gold while Kishore Jena ended with silver, at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday.
It was Neeraj’s fourth throw of 88.88m, a season’s best, that was good enough to hold him seal gold. His compatriot Kishore claimed a silver medal with a personal best attempt of 87.54m.
However, a huge controversy erupted after Neeraj’s first throw which looked above the 85m mark and, was not counted, but after a long discussion between the officials and Neeraj, they decided that the Indian should re-throw his first attempt due to the technical glitch on their part.
The glitch happened yet again, and this time it was Kishore Jena who was shown a red flag in his second throw for crossing the throwing line, although he didn’t cross the line.
After a discussion with the officials, he was shown the white flag.
It is believed that there were such incidents in other disciplines too, and India may lodge a protest against the referees.
