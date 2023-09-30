Asian Games: Pincky Balhara knocked out in quarterfinals; Keshav, Suchika too bow out

Hangzhou, September 30
India’s Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta meet in 2018, was knocked out in the women’s 52kg quarterfinals of the kurash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.
Pincky lost to Sitora Elmurodova of Uzbekistan after the final appraisal by the referee went in favour of the latter.
Earlier, the 24-year-old Pincky overcame South Korea’s Joo Ye Lee 5-3 in her pre-quarterfinals bout at the Linpu Gymnasium to reach the round of eight.
In the round of 32, Pincky defeated Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0.
The other Indians in the fray too were knocked out of the Asian Games.
Suchika Tariyal, who was also competing in the women’s 52kg category, was knocked out in the round of 32 itself.
Suchika lost to Philippine’s Charmea Quelino 3-8.
Keshav, who contested in the men’s 66kg, too bows out of the competition.
The Indian was blanked 0-10 by South Korea’s Jaedeog Kwon.
India will now hope that Vishal Ruhil (81kg), Yash Kumar Chauhan (90kg) and Jyoti Tokas (87kg) will bring better fortunes on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington
20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video
The deceased had multiple injuries of a sharp-edged weapon o...