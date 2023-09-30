Asian Games: Pincky Balhara knocked out in quarterfinals; Keshav, Suchika too bow out

PTI

Hangzhou, September 30

India’s Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta meet in 2018, was knocked out in the women’s 52kg quarterfinals of the kurash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Pincky lost to Sitora Elmurodova of Uzbekistan after the final appraisal by the referee went in favour of the latter.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Pincky overcame South Korea’s Joo Ye Lee 5-3 in her pre-quarterfinals bout at the Linpu Gymnasium to reach the round of eight.

In the round of 32, Pincky defeated Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0.

The other Indians in the fray too were knocked out of the Asian Games.

Suchika Tariyal, who was also competing in the women’s 52kg category, was knocked out in the round of 32 itself.

Suchika lost to Philippine’s Charmea Quelino 3-8.

Keshav, who contested in the men’s 66kg, too bows out of the competition.

The Indian was blanked 0-10 by South Korea’s Jaedeog Kwon.

India will now hope that Vishal Ruhil (81kg), Yash Kumar Chauhan (90kg) and Jyoti Tokas (87kg) will bring better fortunes on Sunday.

#Asian Games