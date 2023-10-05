 Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

A meritorious student who always loved English literature, Parneet took to sport on the insistence of her father Avtar Singh

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

India’s Parneet Kaur of women’s compound team poses for a photo after winning a gold medal in Archery at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou on Thursday. ANI Photo



New Delhi, October 5

Parneet Kaur's favourite book is Milkha Singh's autobiography -- The Race of My Life. As the title suggests, the soft-spoken, bespectacled 18-year-old produced an effort of a lifetime, emerging as the silent warrior in Indian women compound team's stunning gold medal victory at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Two months ago, Parneet, who then had a lowly qualifying rank of 26, was the third member of the women's compound team that secured a maiden World Championship crown in Berlin.

At Hangzhou, Parneet was again the 'weakest link.' At the continental showpiece, she qualified as the third member of the compound team with a 12th rank, and the stars of the side were understandably veteran Jyoti Surekha Vennam and reigning world champion Aditi Swami.

However, when Jyothi and Aditi faltered with the rounds of 75 and 78 in the semifinal, Parneet carried the Indian team on her young shoulders, firing all 10s to make it 80 out of a possible 80.

It proved to be the turning point in what transpired to a lopsided 219-233 win over Indonesia.

Surinder Singh Randhawa, Parneet's childhood coach at Punjabi University Patiala, was not even one bit surprised.

"She has always been low-profile -- the silent warrior in India's team events," Randhawa told PTI.

"You can check the records... We have not won any in the first and second World Cups this year. It was only after she got in, we won the World Cup and World Championships team medals," Randhawa, who has been coaching her since 2016, added.

Indian women's team won their first medal since 2018 when they bagged a bronze at Stage 3 in Medellin.

Since then, they have bagged back-to-back team gold in World Cup and World Championships.

"She always excels when she plays in the team, now we have to work on her individual shooting skills so that she also can come in the spotlight," he said.

A meritorious student who always loved English literature, Parneet took to sport on the insistence of her father Avtar Singh.

A primary school teacher in Mansa, Avtar took a transfer to Patiala so that an 11-year-old could take up either “fencing or archery”.

"I am always fond of sport and wanted my child to try her hands both in sport and studies so I moved to Patiala," Avtar told PTI.

"Fencing and archery were my favourite sporting events so I took her to the trials and she got fascinated by 'tirandazi'," Singh recollected.

Since the fifth standard, Parneet has been wearing spectacles due to her poor eyesight.

However, Avtar ensured that her eyesight did not deteriorate by providing her with a leafy vegetables diet.

"Her breakfast will be full of leafy greens fried with an egg, and lunch will also be full of veggies. It has worked for her," Avtar said.

Her maiden success came while winning a silver medal at the National Inter-school tournament in 2019 and she has not looked back since then.

When the trial for the Asian Games happened for the first time in 2022 she could not make the cut but fortunately for her the Games got postponed and she entered the event from the second trial.

A voracious reader, Parneet has not let her studies dip as well while pursuing archery.

"She loves to read and study and must have read Milkha Singh's autobiography many times," Avtar said about Parneet, who had secured 89 per cent marks in class 10 and 85 percent in 12th.  

#Asian Games #Milkha Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

2
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

3
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

4
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

5
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

6
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

8
India

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED

9
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

10
Comment

The Khalistan imbroglio in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

Sikkim flash flood: 14 killed, 22 soldiers among 102 missing

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 14; 102 people, including 22 Army men, still missing

Flash flood in Teesta river was triggered by cloudburst over...


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi Police questions journalists Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence