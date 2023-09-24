 Asian Games: Sri Lanka set up women’s cricket title clash with India following win over Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asian Games: Sri Lanka set up women’s cricket title clash with India following win over Pakistan

Asian Games: Sri Lanka set up women’s cricket title clash with India following win over Pakistan

Indian women's cricket team secured a place in the final of the Asian Games with a thumping 8-wicket victory against Bangladesh

Asian Games: Sri Lanka set up women’s cricket title clash with India following win over Pakistan

The title clash between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Monday. File photos



ANI

Hangzhou, September 24 

Sri Lankan women's cricket team set up the final of the Asian Games cricket tournament against India following a six-wicket win over Pakistan in their match on Sunday. The title clash will take place on Monday.

Sri Lanka had elected to field first and its bowlers wasted no time in proving that their skipper Chamari Athapaththu was right. Udeshika Prabodhani (3/21) and Kavisha Dilhari (2/15), the standout bowlers for Sri Lanka, toyed with Pakistani batters. Shawaal Zulfiqar (16) top-scored for Pakistan while Omaima Sohail (10) and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali (13) were the other two players to touch double-digit mark as Pakistan was reduced to 75/9 in 20 overs. 

In the chase of 76, Pakistan did give Lanka some headaches. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (14) was the first one to go and SL was 35/3 in 7.1 overs. But Harshitha Samarawickrama (23) and Nilakshi de Silva (18*) won Sri Lanka the match with six wickets and 21 balls to go. Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig and Umm-e-Hani took a wicket each for Pakistan. 

Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team secured a place in the final of the Asian Games with a thumping 8-wicket victory against Bangladesh to seal their place in the final of the Asian Games on Sunday.

Jemimah Rodrigues (20*) with her impressive skills allowed India to coast comfortable to the final. Right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar led the charge with the ball as her heroics played a crucial role in restricting Bangladesh to a score of 51. A feeling of nostalgia crept in the Indian fans, as less than a month ago the men's team pulled off a similar feat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. India stumbled twice while chasing the paltry score of 51. Openers Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali Verma (17) fell victims to pacer Marufa Akter and spinner Fahima Khatun respectively. Earlier in the innings, Vastrakar spearheaded India's bowling attack with her four-wicket haul to make short work of Bangladesh's batting set-up. She set the tone of the game by dismissing openers Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana for a duck each. Sobhana Mostary soon followed the footsteps towards that led to the dugout with a score of 8. Skipper Nigar Sultana was the only batter to cross double-digit mark with her score of 12. She was remove from the field by Devika Vaidya following a runout.

Ritu Moni (8), Fahima Khatun (0), Rabeya Khan (3), Nahida Akter (9*), Sultana Khatun (3) and Marufa Akter (0) combined together to put a total of 23 runs on the board and take Bangladesh's total to 51.  

#Asian Games #Bangladesh #Cricket #Pakistan #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
India

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

3
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

4
Punjab

NIA seizure: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s land was leased out 23 years ago

5
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

6
Haryana

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

7
Punjab

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has 1/4th share in Sector 15 house in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

9
Amritsar

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

10
India

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...

BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali

BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali

BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts ‘Bullet Gang’ of chain snatching

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol