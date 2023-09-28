Asian Games: Super 7 by shooters, Punjab's Sift leads way

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, September 27

Faridkot girl Sift Kaur Samra ended India’s wait for an individual gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score of 469.6 in the women’s 3-Positions Rifle final event as the country dominated the shooting ranges on Wednesday by claiming seven medals.

“I have been told that I won the first individual gold for India today. Coaches also told me that this was a first medal in my discipline after many years,” Sift told The Tribune over phone from Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre shooting ranges on Wednesday. Sift relegated the reigning world champion Zhang Qiongyue to the second place by a margin of 7.3 points.

In fact, it was double delight for India as Ashi Chouksey won the individual bronze medal with a total of 451.9 points in the 60-Shot final.

Earlier, Sift, Akshi combined with Manini Kaushik with a total aggregate score of 1,764 points from the qualification round to win a team silver.

Chinese trio of Zhang, Xia Siyu and Han Jiayu who tallied 1,773 points only bettered it. In the women’s 25M pistol competition, young Esha Singh won a silver medal, while Manu Bhaker finished fifth with yet another malfunction of her weapon. Esha scored 34 points to finish second behind China’s Liu Rui who garnered 38 points. Korea’s Yang Jiin finished third. They alongside Rhythm Sangwan bagged the team gold with 1,759 points.

The day ended with good news from the shotgun ranges, where Anant Jeet Singh Naruka won individual silver. Kuwait’s Abdullah Rashidi broke all 60 targets to win the gold medal and equalling the world record. Naruka, who was in the joint lead until the first 14 targets, failed to break targets number 43 and 46. He had to settle for the second place finish. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiya took the bronze with 46 hits.

The Indian skeet team comprising Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa totalled 355 to finish behind China and Qatar.

Sift Kaur left MBBS

Sift Kaur Samra, who made history at the Asian Games on Wednsday, was juggling between MBBS studies and shooting, but ultimately decided to change her course. The 23-year-old dropped from her MBBS course to focus on shooting. PTI

Sailing With 34 points, Vishnu Sarvanan wins bronze in men’s dinghy ILCA-7 event

Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni enter men’s doubles semifinals, medal ensured

Equestrian Hriday Vipul Chheda, Anush Agarwalla and Divyakriti Singh enter individual dressage final

