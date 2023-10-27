Asian Para Games: Para athletes make history

PTI

Hangzhou, October 26

India’s para athletes have created history by winning the highest number of medals in the Asian Para Games. With 82 medals, including 18 gold, India have gone past the earlier best of 72 medals achieved in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

India added 18 medals, including three gold, today. India’s medal tally stood at 18 gold, 23 silver and 41 bronze at the end of the fourth day of competitions. India’s position in the medal tally, however, dropped two places to eighth. South Korea and Indonesia moved ahead of India in the tally led by China (156 gold, 128 silver, 108 bronze).

With two more days left in the Games, the country is on course for achieving its target of 100 medals in this edition. India had won 72 medals (15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze) in the last edition.

Eight medals, including one gold, were won by track and field athletes today. Overall, athletics contributed 45 medals, including 14 gold.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the first gold of the day in the men’s F46 shot put event with a Games record throw of 16.03 metres, while Rohit Kumar took bronze with 14.56m.

Para shooter Sidhartha Babu then bagged another gold in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event as he shot a Games record of 247.7.

The compound mixed team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won gold after defeating their Chinese counterparts Lin Yueshan and Ai Xinliang 151-149 in the final.