Asian U-20 Athletics: Siddharth Choudhary’s best gets India shot put gold

PTI

Yecheon (South Korea), June 5

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched India’s third gold of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship with a personal best throw of 19.52 metres here today.

The 17-year-old bettered his earlier personal best of 19.11m. Djibrine Adoum Ahmat (18.85m) of Qatar and Park Sihoon (18.70m) of the host country were second and third, respectively.

India won six medals on the second day to occupy the third position with three gold, three silver and three bronze. Japan lead with eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals, with China (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) second.

Javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare (72.34m), 3000m steeplechaser Sharuk Khan (8:51.74s) and long jumper Susmita (5.96m) won a silver medal each.

The 4x400m relay team of Rezoana Mallick Heena, Deepak Singh, Anushka Dattatray and Navpreet Singh, and 800m runner Shakeel (1:49.79) won a bronze each.

India were leading the relay race at the end of the third leg but Heena tripped just after the exchange of the baton. She got up and continued to get India the bronze.