Asian Youth & Jr boxing C'ships: Krrish, Ravi in finals

New Delhi: India’s Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) progressed to the junior boys' finals with contrasting victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today. Krrish dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod, winning comfortably by a unanimous decision, Saini worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek.
Chonburi (Thailand)
Aditi shoots 70, lies T-42nd in Honda LPGA Thailand
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned to action with a modest 2-under 70 to be placed tied-42nd after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand here today. Despite an under-par score, Aditi found herself in a relatively good position on a low-scoring day. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...