Asian Youth & Jr boxing C'ships: Krrish, Ravi in finals

New Delhi: India’s Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) progressed to the junior boys' finals with contrasting victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today. Krrish dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod, winning comfortably by a unanimous decision, Saini worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek.

Chonburi (Thailand)

Aditi shoots 70, lies T-42nd in Honda LPGA Thailand

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned to action with a modest 2-under 70 to be placed tied-42nd after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand here today. Despite an under-par score, Aditi found herself in a relatively good position on a low-scoring day. Agencies