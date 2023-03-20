At 43, Bopanna makes history

Indian Wells (US), March 19

India’s Rohan Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Australia’s Matt Ebden claimed the men’s doubles crown at the BNP Paribas Open here. The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, 35, beat top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neil Skupski of Britain 6-3 2-6 10-8 in the final on Saturday.

It was Bopanna’s fifth Masters 1000 doubles title and his first since the Monte Carlo win in 2017. He now has 24 tour-level trophies. This was the third final of the year for the Indo-Australian duo.

“Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason,” said Bopanna, who was playing in his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final. “I’ve been coming here over the years and seeing all these guys win and I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here,” he added.

“There have been some tough matches, close matches and today we played against one of the best teams out there, so I’m really happy we got the title,” he added.

Bopanna surpassed Canada’s Daniel Nestor, who had claimed the 2015 Cincinnati Masters at the age of 42. Bopanna said taking care of his body had paid off.

“That’s the most important part, especially when you’re getting older. Some days I tell Matt I maybe just practised 20 minutes, but I’d rather rest the body and be ready for our matches,” Bopanna said.

“That’s really been the key. I spoke to Danny and told him ‘sorry, I’m going to beat your record’. Being in the final I was already the oldest and winning the final that stays with me. Really happy with that,” he added.

Indian doubles great Mahesh Bhupathi hailed former playing partner Bopanna’s longevity and ability to peak late in his career. “Bring it home Bofors,” Bhupathi tweeted, alluding to the nickname Bopanna has earned because of his booming serve. “Bofors gone where no Indian man has gone before. Keep climbing.” — Agencies