Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Chandigarh, September 27

Nepal took on Mongolia in the inaugural match of the Asian Games Men’s T20I on Wednesday, with Nepal setting numerous new records.

Batting first, Nepal struck a mammoth 314/3 in 20 overs, becoming the first team to cross the 300 run mark in a T20I. Prior to this, Afghanistan’s 278/3 against Ireland was the highest in this format.

The humongous score was possible by record-breaking batting by Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla.

Dipendra hit an unbeaten 52 off just 10 deliveries, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record of the fastest 50 in 12 deliveries in 2007 against England. Hitting eight sixes off the 10 balls he played, his strike rate stood at an unbelievable 520.

On the other hand, Kushal Malla broke the record of the fastest century by hitting a ton in just 34 deliveries. The earlier record of the fastest ton was shared by India’s Rohit Sharma and South Africa’s David Miller at 35 bowls.

Malla’s century was not only the fastest but also the first by a cricketer from his country in T20 cricket. Malla hit 12 sixes and 8 fours, finishing at 137* off 50 deliveries.

A historical day for Nepal cricket in Asian Games:



- Kushal Malla scored the fastest ever T20i century in history - 34 balls.

- Dipendra Singh scored the fastest ever T20i fifty in history - 9 balls.

- Nepal scored the first ever 300 in T20i history.



The debuting Mongolia were completely manhandled by Nepalese bowlers. Chasing the highest ever target in the format, Mongolia were wound up at just 41 in 13.1 overs.

