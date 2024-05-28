 Athletics Federation of India clueless as suspended athletes participate in world event : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  Athletics Federation of India clueless as suspended athletes participate in world event

Athletics Federation of India clueless as suspended athletes participate in world event

Embarrassed AFI issues show cause to Hemraj Gujjar, Anjali Kumari for failing to notify federation

Athletics Federation of India clueless as suspended athletes participate in world event

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 27

In a startling revelation, two Indian athletes who were put on provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) participated in an international tournament.

Cross country runners Hemraj Gujjar and Anjali Kumari were issued provisional suspensions on March 7 and 8 under Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the anti-doping rules after their samples showed presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers. A provisional suspension bars athletes from participating in national or international championships till the conclusion of the hearings.

However, the duo despite being under suspension took part in the World Cross Country Race that was held in Belgrade on March 30.

The development has greatly embarrassed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which has promptly issued a show cause notice to both the runners to explain why severe action should not be taken against them.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told The Tribune that they were caught unawares as the two athletes were directly in touch with the NADA officials while the federation were not informed about the results.

“The athletes were directly in touch with the NADA officials. The AFI was not informed about their suspension at all. The AFI was not aware of their suspension at the time (of sending the entries),” Sumariwalla said.

The AFI came to know of the situation on April 12 when the NADA updated its list of suspended athletes. The president hinted that this was a deliberate attempt by the athletes to hide their suspensions.

“Show cause notice has been issued to both athletes and explanation has been sought, on the basis of which further action will be decided,” Sumariwalla said.

While Hemraj argued that he did not hide anything from the federation, Anjali was unavailable for comments.

“I did not hide anything from the federation. First of all, the notice is also marked to the federation so there is no point in me hiding anything,” Hemraj said.

“I did receive the notice on March 7 or 8 but when someone from the federation called me to confirm about my participation on March 15 for the World Cross Country, I presumed that they would know of the matter and still want me to participate,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

