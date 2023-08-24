 Athletics World Championships: Aldrin gives India reason to cheer, Sreeshankar exits : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Athletics World Championships: Aldrin gives India reason to cheer, Sreeshankar exits

Athletics World Championships: Aldrin gives India reason to cheer, Sreeshankar exits

Athletics World Championships: Aldrin gives India reason to cheer, Sreeshankar exits

India’s Jeswin Aldrin made it to the final as the last qualifier. Reuters



Budapest, August 23

National record holder Jeswin Aldrin qualified for his maiden World Championships final but fellow competitor Murali Sreeshankar made a shock exit in the qualification round of the long jump after his worst performance of the season here today.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, also a national record holder but struggling for form lately, produced her second-worst performance of the season with a 57.05 metres effort to crash out in the qualification round after finishing 11th in Group A and 19th overall.

The 21-year-old Aldrin, who entered the showpiece as the season leader with his 8.42m national record effort in March, cleared 8m in his first attempt and fouled his next two jumps. But that was sufficient for him to make it to the 12-man final to be held tomorrow. Those who cleared the automatic qualification distance of 8.15m or the top 12 from the two qualification groups made it to the final.

Aldrin, who finished sixth in Group B qualification round, was the 12th best performer overall and made it to the final as the last qualifier.

He became the second Indian male long jumper to qualify for the final in the showpiece after Sreeshankar, who had finished seventh in the 2022 championships.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar had a disappointing series of 7.74m, 7.66m and 6.70m as he finished 12th in Group A qualification round and 22nd overall. — PTI

Showman Tamberi turns showstopper

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi won the men’s high jump. REUTERS

Italy’s Olympics champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured the world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison. Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympics title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold.

Faith in herself: Kipyegon claims 1,500m

Faith Kipyegon won gold in the the women’s 1,500m. REUTERS

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3 minutes and 54.87 seconds in Tuesday’s final. Kipyegon, the double Olympics champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

5
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

6
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

7
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

8
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

9
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

10
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble

10 shot, 2 killed in California bar shooting

5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting

The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Three main carriageways for shorter route to airport

Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

‘Drive to clean Old Delhi to begin soon’

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College