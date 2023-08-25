Athletics World Championships: Norway’s Warholm fast-tracks his return to top of world

BUDAPEST, August 24

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The world record holder and Olympics champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89 seconds, spreading his arms wide in celebration.

The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 Worlds, but struggled to seventh at the Worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by a hamstring injury.

“It feels incredibly good to have the gold around my neck again,” Warholm said. “I fought all I could in the last 100 metres.”

Kyron McMaster won silver in 47.34 to earn the first World Championships medal for the British Virgin Islands.

Walking on air

Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez completed Spain’s domination of the race walks at the World Athletics Championships today by adding gold in the 35 kilometres events to their victories in last weekend’s 20km races.

Aldrin finishes 11th

National record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 11th with one legal mark of 7.77m in the men’s long jump final. After fouling his first two attempts, Aldrin produced a 7.77m jump in his third effort, which was not enough for him to be among the top eight in the 12-man final. — Agencies