Athletics World Championships: Norway’s Warholm fast-tracks his return to top of world

BUDAPEST, August 24
Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.
The world record holder and Olympics champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89 seconds, spreading his arms wide in celebration.
The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 Worlds, but struggled to seventh at the Worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by a hamstring injury.
“It feels incredibly good to have the gold around my neck again,” Warholm said. “I fought all I could in the last 100 metres.”
Kyron McMaster won silver in 47.34 to earn the first World Championships medal for the British Virgin Islands.
Walking on air
Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez completed Spain’s domination of the race walks at the World Athletics Championships today by adding gold in the 35 kilometres events to their victories in last weekend’s 20km races.
Aldrin finishes 11th
National record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 11th with one legal mark of 7.77m in the men’s long jump final. After fouling his first two attempts, Aldrin produced a 7.77m jump in his third effort, which was not enough for him to be among the top eight in the 12-man final. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies
A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered,...