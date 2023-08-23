Athletics World Championships: Sha’Carri Richardson scorches lane 9 late on way to golden finish

BUDAPEST, August 22

Sha’Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when the American overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold in a championship record 10.65 seconds on Monday.

The 23-year-old Richardson came through in the last 20 metres to overhaul Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72, and claim her first global title.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at the age of 36 after an injury-hit season, had to settle for bronze in 10.77, her best of the year.

Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for cannabis then failed to qualify for last year’s Worlds on home soil in Eugene.

Holloway wins 110m hurdles

American Grant Holloway raced to his third consecutive 110 metres hurdles gold medal in a dominant fashion.

The 25-year-old, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led by the first hurdle and was in a virtual race of his own by the third, cruising to victory in a season’s best 12.96 seconds.

Holloway held up three fingers after crossing the finish line, hollering “One-two-three!” to the delighted crowd at the National Athletics Centre. — Reuters

Zango soars

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango soared to victory in the men’s triple jump for the country’s first-ever World Athletics Championships gold. Zango jumped 17.64 metres on his fifth of six attempts to win gold. reuters