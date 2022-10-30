ATK Mohun Bagan down East Bengal 2-0 in ISL

Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan once again grabbed the bragging rights as they beat arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 to register their fifth successive win in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League here today.

Pune

PKL: Bulls beat Delhi; Gujarat register big win

Bharat produced a magnificent performance to power Bengaluru Bulls to a thrilling 47-43 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Bharat notched up 20 points. In another match, Gujarat Giants beat Telegu Titans 30-19.

Southampton (Bermuda)

Atwal slips to 34th as birdies dry up in Roundd 2

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal failed to replicate his superb first round show, recording an even-par 71 to slip to tied-34th from an overnight third on the second day of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here. The birdies did not come as they did on the first day for Atwal. He had three birdies and as many bogeys. Atwal was 8-under for two rounds. Ben Crane tied his career’s lowest round with a 62 to take the lead at 14-under. Crane had nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys, and holds a one-shot lead.

Munich

Bayern fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot

Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 05 6-2, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga.

Basel

Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors today. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the US Open champion and ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Auger-Aliassime will seek his third straight title in Sunday’s final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune. Agencies