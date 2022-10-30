ATK Mohun Bagan down East Bengal 2-0 in ISL

Kolkata
ATK Mohun Bagan once again grabbed the bragging rights as they beat arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 to register their fifth successive win in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League here today.
Pune
PKL: Bulls beat Delhi; Gujarat register big win
Bharat produced a magnificent performance to power Bengaluru Bulls to a thrilling 47-43 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Bharat notched up 20 points. In another match, Gujarat Giants beat Telegu Titans 30-19.
Southampton (Bermuda)
Atwal slips to 34th as birdies dry up in Roundd 2
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal failed to replicate his superb first round show, recording an even-par 71 to slip to tied-34th from an overnight third on the second day of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here. The birdies did not come as they did on the first day for Atwal. He had three birdies and as many bogeys. Atwal was 8-under for two rounds. Ben Crane tied his career’s lowest round with a 62 to take the lead at 14-under. Crane had nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys, and holds a one-shot lead.
Munich
Bayern fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot
Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 05 6-2, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga.
Basel
Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors today. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the US Open champion and ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Auger-Aliassime will seek his third straight title in Sunday’s final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...