ATK removed, it’ll be Mohun Bagan Super Giant soon

Kolkata: Budging to fans’ longstanding demands, the stakeholders of Mohun Bagan today announced that they would remove the prefix ATK from the name of the 133-year city-based football giants.
Frankfurt
Indian U-17 team to train with Bundesliga teams
The India U-17 team has reached Germany to begin an intensive training camp with two Bundesliga sides as part of preparation for the U-17 Asian Cup. They will stay in Germany for 15 days and will train and play against the youth teams of FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart.
Itanagar
Ankur, Suhana emerge U-19 singles TT champions
Ankur Bhattacharjee and Suhana Saini today grabbed gold medals in their respective U-19 boys and U-19 girls’ singles categories in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis tournament here.
New Delhi
Sudeva not to appoint Alex Ambrose as coach
Sudeva Delhi FC today decided not to go ahead with the appointment of Alex Ambrose as its head coach after the All India Football Federation indicated it will not accept the recruitment of an individual accused of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.
London
Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned for 8 months
Brentford striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months by the English Football Association today for breaching its betting rules. The FA said the England international was banned “from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect” until January 16, 2024. Agencies
