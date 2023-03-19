ATKMB crowned ISL champs

Margao, March 18
ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) held their nerves in a tightly contested Indian Super League final to beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties and lift their maiden trophy here today.
ATKMB will be Mohun Bagan Super Giants from next season
Indian Super League’s newly crowned champions ATK Mohun Bagan will be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards. The franchise’s owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the ISL final today.
In a game that ended 2-2 in regulation time, ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Vishal Kaith’s save from Bruno Ramires’ in the shootout brought them one step closer.
Bengaluru FC’s Pablo Perez then sent his spot-kick over the bar as the Mariners sealed the result in a game where they had unsettled Bengaluru FC right from the start. Bengaluru FC were forced into bringing Sunil Chhetri early on after Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off in the opening seconds of the match.
