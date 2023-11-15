ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev serves it to Carlos Alcaraz

Turin, November 14

Considering all that he’s accomplished over the last two years — two Grand Slam titles and finishing last season as No. 1 — Carlos Alcaraz no doubt belongs among the world’s elite.

Still, this wouldn’t have been the ATP Finals debut the 20-year-old Spaniard was hoping for at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

After missing the event last year because of an abdominal injury, Alcaraz was beaten in his opening match on Monday by two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4. In the other red group match, Daniil Medvedev quickly dispatched good friend Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-2.

Zverev also missed last year’s edition after tearing ligaments in his right ankle in the French Open semifinals. But the big-serving German clearly likes the fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour, where he claimed the title two years ago. Zverev served 16 aces to Alcaraz’s 11, saved five of six break points, and never really let Alcaraz feel in control.

“I had a few break points that I couldn’t take, and I think that was the key of the match,” Alcaraz said.

Zverev overcame a scare late in the third set when he was chasing down a forehand from Alcaraz, lost his grip, slipped and fell to the court clutching his left ankle. — AP

#Carlos Alcaraz #Tennis