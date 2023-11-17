ATP Finals: Djoker wins, but unsure of semis place

TURIN, November 16

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat ATP Finals alternate Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(1) 4-6 6-1 in their Green Group clash today but the six-time champion will be sweating over semifinal qualification.

Djokovic’s dropped set against Hurkacz, who replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin, confirmed Jannik Sinner’s spot in the semifinals — making him the first Italian in the tournament’s 54-year history to reach that stage.

Djokovic will have to wait for the final group match between Sinner and Denmark’s Holger Rune to learn his fate. Djokovic needs Sinner to beat Rune to advance.

Playing with nothing to lose, Poland’s Hurkacz was a force to reckon with on serve — firing 24 aces in the match — but he ran out of steam in the final set as Djokovic converted break points for the first time in the contest.

Despite Djokovic notching his 15th victory over a top-10 player this year, equalling his best record since 2018, the Serbian was clearly frustrated after the win when asked why he looked upset when things went awry during the second set. — Reuters

