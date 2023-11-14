ATP Finals: One for the Djoker

Turin, November 13

Novak Djokovic patted his chest, crouched down, placed his right hand on the court and looked inward.

It was clearly a moment to cherish for the 24-time Grand Slam champion after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and he did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6(4) 6-7(1) 6-3 in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

“It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match,” Djokovic said. “That was added pressure, and attention. It means a lot,” Djokovic added. “You could see there was a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match and get that monkey off my back.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honours last year. But Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four Majors and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

“It always has been a huge objective and huge goal of mine to be No. 1 in the world. Other than Grand Slams, that’s what counts the most,” Djokovic said. “To finish off the year as No. 1 at this stage of my life and career is something really amazing.”

Djokovic will become the first player to hold the No. 1 ranking for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark. If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Federer and capture a record seventh title at the tour finals. — AP

Canada win BJK Cup for first time

Seville: Canada gave another display of its depth in world tennis by winning the Billie Jean King Cup, a year after its men’s team won the Davis Cup. Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic won their singles matches as Canada beat Italy 2-0 to claim their first-ever title. Canada men’s team will try to defend its first Davis Cup title later this month. ap

