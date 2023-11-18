ATP finals: Semi-special: Alcaraz takes on Djokovic

Turin, November 17
Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 here today.
The second-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. He missed last year’s ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury.
Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next face Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point.
“Vamos, vamos,” Spanish for “Come on, come on,” he shouted as he clenched his fists.
“I had to stay strong mentally, I was struggling a little bit on serve and his return game is amazing,” said Alcaraz, will meet Djokovic for the first time since he lost to the Serb in the Cincinnati final. — AP
