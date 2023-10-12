ATP Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament cancelled due to security situation in Israel

Jerusalem October 12
The ATP Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament, scheduled to start on November 5 in the Israeli coastal city, has been cancelled due to the security situation in the country, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the organising bodies in Israel said.
The ATP 250 event returned to Tel Aviv in 2022 for the first time since 1996. Last year, world number one Novak Djokovic won the title after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final, Xinhua reports.
The Serbian star registered for the 2023 tournament as well, alongside the American rising star Ben Shelton, who last month reached the U.S. Open semifinals where he lost to Djokovic.
The ATP has not yet officially announced if the tournament will be moved to another country, but several global sports websites reported that it would be played in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue
23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...
Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha retires on Friday
Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as VC, he was head of the orthopaedics de...
Chilling details of 13-year-old girl as her mutilated body with ‘eyes gouging out’ found in field; she went missing from Uttar Pradesh madrassa
Heavy police force has been deployed at the village