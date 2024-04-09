Attempt to sideline: Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha hits back at detractors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has hit back at her distractors within the executive council (EC), saying their outbursts are an attempt to sideline her.

Usha has been at loggerheads with the executive council members over the appointments of CEO Raghuram Iyer and her executive assistant Capt Ajay Kumar Narang (retd).

As reported by The Tribune, majority of the EC members, including treasurer Sahdev Yadav, vice-presidents Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang, members Yogeshwar Dutt, Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Lt Gen (retd) Harpal Singh stalled the EC meeting on March 28 over Iyer’s continuation.

Their contention was that since Iyer’s appointment was rejected by them there was no point in discussing the changing of bank signatory that would have given all the powers to the CEO.

On Sunday, a notice was pasted within the IOA premises that barred unauthorised persons from entering and occupying office space.

Today, Usha responded in kind, saying “the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the executive council”.

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me. It is brought to your notice that Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (retd) was appointed as my executive assistant (EA) vide an appointment letter dated 07.06.2023 which was signed by me. As the president’s EA, Captain Narang (retd) was to report to me alone and attend all correspondence/travel/appointments/ meetings etc., of the President, IOA. Thus, it naturally falls that his extension and/or termination would be based on my recommendation and not on the whims and fancies of anybody else, including the executive council who have absolutely no knowledge of the work done by him,” Usha wrote to the IOA EC members.

Stating that the EC should have consulted her before firing a termination letter, Usha said that the collective decision to sack Capt Narang does not hold grounds.

“It is requested to all Executive Council members to not act in excess of the powers and responsibilities granted by the IOA Constitution and thereby being in direct violation of the provisions therein,” she stated.

