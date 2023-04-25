Atwal finishes 11th on senior tour debut

Irving (USA), April 24
India’s Arjun Atwal marked his debut on the PGA Tour Champions (for golfers aged 50 and above) with a tied-11th place finish at the Invited Celebrity Classic here. Atwal, who celebrated his 50th birthday last month, shot rounds of 70-68-70 and finished 5-under in the 54-hole event.
Mark Hensby captured his first title on the senior tour after winning a four-hole playoff against Charlie Wi.
