Atwal finishes 11th on senior tour debut

PTI

Irving (USA), April 24

India’s Arjun Atwal marked his debut on the PGA Tour Champions (for golfers aged 50 and above) with a tied-11th place finish at the Invited Celebrity Classic here. Atwal, who celebrated his 50th birthday last month, shot rounds of 70-68-70 and finished 5-under in the 54-hole event.

Mark Hensby captured his first title on the senior tour after winning a four-hole playoff against Charlie Wi.