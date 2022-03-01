Aubameyang and Barcelona running hot

Madrid: Things are going Barcelona’s way again and, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (in pic) , scoring is no longer a problem for the Catalan club. Aubameyang scored his fifth goal in three matches as Barcelona kept momentum with a reassuring 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday. Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay also scored for Barcelona. AP