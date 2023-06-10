 Aussies corner battered India : The Tribune India

Aussies corner battered India

Ajinkya Rahane helps India hang tough but Australia continue to heap misery

Aussies corner battered India

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with 89 but was taken out by Australia’s Pat Cummins, who grabbed three wickets. Reuters, ANI



LONDON, June 9

Pat Cummins produced a vicious bowling onslaught to leave India battered and bruised as Australia took a 296-run lead on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval today.

Shardul Thakur scored his third consecutive fifty at The Oval. AP/PTI 

Australia’s four-man pace attack claimed nine wickets between them to dismiss India for 296 in their first innings, with captain Cummins picking up three scalps.

Australia will resume Day 4 on 123/4 in their second innings with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 41 along with Cameron Green on seven.

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with 89 but was taken out by Australia’s Pat Cummins, who grabbed three wickets. Reuters, ANI

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane blocked out the drama engulfing his teammates at the other end of the pitch as he top scored for India with 89, while Shardul Thakur survived some painful hits to his arm to contribute 51.

13 Ajinkya Rahane became the 13th Indian cricketer to cross 5,000 runs in Test cricket. The 35-year-old scored 89 to take his tally to 5020 runs

After a dismal showing on Day 2 when India were left hanging on at 151/5 in response to Australia’s first-innings total of 469, the morning session got off to a painful start for the world’s top-ranked team.

Fans were still filing into the ground in their thousands when fast bowler Scott Boland produced a ferocious delivery to dislodge KS Bharat’s stumps with the second ball of the day.

As Bharat departed for five, India trailed the Australians by 317 runs and were left facing a monumental challenge to avoid following on.

Three overs later, Thakur felt the full force of the power being generated by the fast bowlers as he was whacked on his right arm by successive deliveries from Australia captain Cummins, prompting him to drop his bat as he winced in pain.

Thakur also received lifelines while on eight, when he was dropped at gully by Green, and survived an lbw shout on 36 when DRS showed Cummins had bowled a no-ball.

While Thakur lived dangerously, Rahane went about rescuing India’s hopes with his mix of delectable shot selection in the 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

He followed up an exquisite four with a belter of a six to bring up his 26th Test 50 as he shouldered the burden of a nation desperate to win their first global ICC trophy in 10 years and avoid suffering back-to-back defeats in WTC finals. While he fell 11 runs short of scoring a century after Cummins had him caught by Green, the 35-year-old did cross 5,000 Test runs during his 129-ball knock which included 11 fours and a six.

Following Rahane’s departure, Thakur steered India past the follow-on target before bringing up his 50 with a sumptuous four. However, soon after he edged a Green delivery straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Rohit Sharma’s side went into freefall following Rahane’s dismissal as Umesh Yadav (5), Thakur (51) and Mohammed Shami (13) were out in quick succession as India lost their last four wickets for 35 runs. — Reuters 

SCOREBOARD

Australia 1st innings 469

India 1st innings (overnight 151/5)

A Rahane c Green b Cummins 89

R Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48

S Bharat b Boland 5

S Thakur c Carey b Green 51

U Yadav b Cummins 5

M Shami c Carey b Starc 13

M Siraj not out 0

Extras: (b 10, lb 10, nb 8, w 1) 29

Total: (all out, 69.4 overs) 296

FOW: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142, 6-152, 7-261, 8-271, 9-294

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 13.4 0 71 2

Pat Cummins 20 2 83 3

Scott Boland 20 6 59 2

Cameron Green 12 1 44 2

Nathan Lyon 4 0 19 1

Australia 2nd innings

U Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13

D Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1

M Labuschagne not out 41

S Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34

T Head c & b Jadeja 18

C Green not out 7

Extras: (b 4, lb 2, nb 2, w 1) 9

Total: (4 wickets, 44 overs) 123

FOW: 1-2, 2-24, 3-86, 4-111

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 10 4 17 0

Mohammed Siraj 12 2 41 1

Shardul Thakur 6 1 13 0

Umesh Yadav 7 1 21 1

Ravindra Jadeja 9 3 25 2

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

6
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

7
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

9
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

10
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh: Police arrest prime suspects

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

21-year-old found dead inside car

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk