Aussies knock wind out of Windies

Adelaide, December 11

Australia completed a series sweep with a lopsided 419-run victory today in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, with pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser snaring three wickets apiece as West Indies were bundled out for 77 chasing an unlikely 497 to win.

West Indies resumed Day 4 at 38/4 with Devon Thomas and Jason Holder each on 8, still needing 459 for an unlikely win with six wickets in hand and six sessions remaining.

It was all over in the opening session, with the tourists losing six wickets for 39 runs. Australia won the first Test in Perth by 164 runs and were even more convincing in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, where they remain unbeaten in day-night Tests.

The Australians will play South Africa in a three-Test series starting next Saturday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

“A disappointing second game for sure,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. “We thought in the first game we showed some fight ... but very disappointing, we didn’t see the fight here at all.” — AP