Aussies safe and sound in Pakistan despite Agar threat

ISLAMABAD, March 1

Australia batsman Steve Smith said today the players felt “incredibly safe” on their first tour of Pakistan in nearly 25 years, despite spinner Ashton Agar receiving a death threat via social media just days before the start of the first Test. Agar was warned against travelling to Pakistan, though the threat was dismissed following an investigation by the boards of Pakistan and Australia and government security agencies.

Cricket Australia (CA) said extensive security plans were in place for such social media activity and that the threat was “not considered a risk”.

Smith said the team trusted the security arrangements in place. “We’re aware of social media and the unfortunate events that can occur on platforms,” he told reporters ahead of the first Test, which starts on Friday in Rawalpindi. “We’ve got a lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and we’re feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan.” — Reuters