Aussies snatch final WC booster shot

Rajkot, September 27
Australia avoided a series whitewash in India after their top-order fired together and Glenn Maxwell impressed with the ball to secure a comprehensive 66-run victory in the third and final One-day International here today.
The home side had clinched the series with wins in Mohali and Indore, and a third successive defeat could potentially have deflated Australia ahead of their World Cup opener against tournament hosts India on October 8.
Pat Cummins and his men did not let that happen, however, and racked up 352/7 with each of their top four batters smashing a half-century. Playing his first match of the series, Maxwell proved he could be a potent spin option at the World Cup as he claimed 4/40 to help bowl out India for 286 with two balls left in the game.
Electing to bat, Australia’s top-order capitalised on a ground with a benign track and short boundary to lay the foundation for a big total.
David Warner smashed his third half-century of the series as he combined in a rollicking 78-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh (96).
Warner fell for a belligerent 56 but Marsh added 137 runs with Steve Smith to consolidate Australia’s position. — Reuters
Brief scores: Australia: 352/7 (Marsh 96, Smith 74, Labuschagne 72, Warner 56; Bumrah 3/81); India: 286 all out in 49.4 overs (Sharma 81, Kohli 56; Maxwell 4/40).
