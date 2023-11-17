Aussies star in slow burner

KOLKATA, November 16

Five-time champions Australia battled through to Sunday’s final of the 50-over World Cup against India with a nervy three-wicket win against South Africa in the second semifinal today.

Australia laid the foundations for a place in the final after bowling out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller’s defiant 101 at the Eden Gardens.

The chase, however, was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.

Player of the match Travis Head (62) led their rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put Australia in a spot of bother.

David Miller’s heroic ton went in vain. PTI

South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but their inadequate total meant Australia eventually prevailed with 16 balls to spare to make the final for the eighth time.

“Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game,” said Cummins, who was especially pleased with his side’s fielding. “It’s something we talk a lot about. It wasn’t up to scratch at the start of the tournament.”

De Kock cuts a sorry figure in his last ODI. PTI

The chase has not been South Africa’s forte in the tournament and Temba Bavuma’s decision to bat first under an overcast sky seemed to be a no-brainer.

Bavuma played the match despite not having fully recovered from a hamstring strain and his four-ball duck suggested sitting out would probably have been a wiser decision for him.

Australia ramped up the pressure with their electric fielding and Cummins led by example, taking a brilliant catch to send back the other South African opener Quinton de Kock. Australia were so dominant that South Africa had to wait until the ninth over for their first boundary and were 18/2 after their 10 powerplay overs. It soon snowballed into a full-fledged crisis and South Africa slumped to 24/4 in the 12th over.

Drizzle held up play after 14 overs and when the action resumed Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Miller rebuilt the innings, taking South Africa past the 100 mark in 28 overs.

Klaasen hit Adam Zampa for two sixes but Australia regained control after part-time spinner Head broke the 95-run stand. — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa

Q de Kock c Cummins b Hazlewood 3

T Bavuma c Inglis b Starc 0

R van der Dussen c Smith b Hazlewood 6

A Markram c Warner b Starc 10

H Klaasen b Head 47

D Miller c Head b Cummins 101

M Jansen lbw b Head 0

G Coetzee c Inglis b Cummins 19

K Maharaj c Smith b Starc 4

K Rabada c Maxwell b Cummins 10

T Shamsi not out 1

Extras: (lb 4, w 7) 11

Total: (all out, 49.4 overs) 212

FOW: 1-1, 2-8, 3-22, 4-24, 5-119, 6-119, 7-172, 8-191, 9-203

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 10 1 34 3

Josh Hazlewood 8 3 12 2

Pat Cummins 9.4 0 51 3

Adam Zampa 7 0 55 0

Glenn Maxwell 10 0 35 0

Travis Head 5 0 21 2

Australia

T Head b Maharaj 62

D Warner b Markram 29

M Marsh c van der Dussen b Rabada 0

S Smith c de Kock b Coetzee 30

M Labuschagne lbw b Shamsi 18

G Maxwell b Shamsi 1

J Inglis b Coetzee 28

M Starc not out 16

P Cummins not out 14

Extras: (lb 3, nb 2, w 12) 17

Total: (7 wickets, 47.2 overs) 215

FOW: 1-60, 2-61, 3-106, 4-133, 5-137, 6-174, 7-193

Bowling O M R W

Marco Jansen 4.2 0 35 0

Kagiso Rabada 6 0 41 1

Aiden Markram 8 1 23 1

Gerald Coetzee 9 0 47 2

Tabraiz Shamsi 10 0 42 2

Keshav Maharaj 10 0 24 1

